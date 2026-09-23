No dia do casamento do pai, os dois filhos e a avó desapareceram: o pior tinha acontecido

Era para ser um dia de celebração para Peter Grubb, mas acabou marcado por uma tragédia. No próprio dia em que se casou, os seus dois filhos, Kinsley, de cinco anos, e Sawyer, de três, desapareceram depois de saírem do casamento do pai acompanhados pela avó. Horas mais tarde, as três vítimas foram encontradas mortas dentro do carro da avó, que estava submerso numa zona costeira do Maine, nos Estados Unidos.

Segundo a polícia, os três deveriam dirigir-se para Machias, mas nunca chegaram ao alojamento onde estavam a ficar.

O desaparecimento acabou por preocupar a família. De acordo com o The Sun , Peter Grubb, pai das duas crianças, passou grande parte da noite do seu casamento à procura dos filhos. Dados do telemóvel de Sharon ajudaram as autoridades a localizar a zona onde os três se encontravam.

Carro foi encontrado dentro de água

A localização do telemóvel apontou para uma zona costeira em Roque Bluffs, onde existe uma rampa de acesso à água. Foi nessa área que as autoridades encontraram o veículo de Sharon submerso.

As circunstâncias que levaram o veículo a entrar na água continuam por esclarecer. A polícia afirmou que, nesta fase, não há indícios de que as mortes tenham sido provocadas por uma ação criminosa, mas a investigação permanece em curso. A causa e a forma das mortes também aguardam resultados de exames adicionais.